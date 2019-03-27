See All Ophthalmologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Derek Sprunger, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Derek Sprunger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Sprunger works at IU Health in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN and Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia, Exotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Riley Hosp for Children Iuh
    705 Riley Hospital Dr Ste 3340, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-8103
    Midwest Eye Institute Greenwood
    555 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 807-0356
    IU Health Spring Mill Medical Building
    10300 N Illinois St Ste 2010, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-3800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esotropia
Exotropia
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia
Lazy Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 27, 2019
    Dr. Sprunger is a terrific doctor who has taken care of my 3 children - even performing eye surgery for 1 of them. He is very thorough, knowledgable, and personable. Even when we moved away from the area, we would arrange trips to the Indianapolis area to continue care with Dr. Sprunger. I highly recommend him to anyone who has children with eye issues.
    About Dr. Derek Sprunger, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184625311
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • St Vincent Hospital
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    • INDIANA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Sprunger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprunger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sprunger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprunger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sprunger has seen patients for Esotropia, Exotropia and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprunger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprunger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprunger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprunger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprunger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

