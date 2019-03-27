Overview

Dr. Derek Sprunger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Sprunger works at IU Health in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN and Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia, Exotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.