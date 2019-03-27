Dr. Derek Sprunger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprunger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Sprunger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Sprunger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Sprunger works at
Locations
Riley Hosp for Children Iuh705 Riley Hospital Dr Ste 3340, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-8103
Midwest Eye Institute Greenwood555 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 807-0356
IU Health Spring Mill Medical Building10300 N Illinois St Ste 2010, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 688-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sprunger is a terrific doctor who has taken care of my 3 children - even performing eye surgery for 1 of them. He is very thorough, knowledgable, and personable. Even when we moved away from the area, we would arrange trips to the Indianapolis area to continue care with Dr. Sprunger. I highly recommend him to anyone who has children with eye issues.
About Dr. Derek Sprunger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184625311
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- St Vincent Hospital
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- INDIANA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sprunger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprunger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprunger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprunger has seen patients for Esotropia, Exotropia and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprunger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprunger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprunger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprunger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprunger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.