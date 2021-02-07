Dr. Slovak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derek Slovak, DPM
Overview
Dr. Derek Slovak, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Carolina Foot and Ankle206 Joe Knox Ave Ste D, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 235-0474
Carolina Foot and Ankle of Huntersville Charlotte10310 Couloak Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216 Directions (877) 825-6894
Carolina Foot and Ankle16419 Northcross Dr Ste A, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 987-9585
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slovak has been treating me for nerve and toe problems. He has the best bedside manner I have ever seen. He is attentive and professional and shows great concern for my problems. He is trustworthy and kind. I would recommend him to anyone who asks about footcare.
About Dr. Derek Slovak, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1821250408
Education & Certifications
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slovak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slovak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Slovak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slovak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slovak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slovak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.