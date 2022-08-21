Overview

Dr. Derek Skinner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center, Lynn County Hospital District and University Medical Center.



Dr. Skinner works at High Plains Primary Care in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.