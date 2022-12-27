Dr. Derek Shadid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Shadid, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Shadid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Betsy Shadid M.d. Pllc13820 Wireless Way, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 755-4451
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Derek changed my entire life. I didn't even look for any other physician, for I've seen so many incredible results of his. I knew his process in studying one's body to be able to give them the absolute best results. I had no confidence in my body for 35 years until after my surgery. I had liposuction of my back and hips, a breast lift with the fat transferred to my breasts to prevent having implants. My scars are basically invisible and I now have a beautiful waistline with gorgeous hips and gorgeous breasts! I feel amazing in everything I wear and was able to walk down the aisle and go on my honeymoon feeling like a Rockstar! No other physician compares to him. He is It. Thank you Dr. Derek. You are phenomenal!
About Dr. Derek Shadid, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
