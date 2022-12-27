See All Plastic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Derek Shadid, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Derek Shadid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Shadid works at Shadid Plastic Surgery Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Betsy Shadid M.d. Pllc
    13820 Wireless Way, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 (405) 755-4451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Arissa Dieu — Dec 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Derek Shadid, MD
    About Dr. Derek Shadid, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487726881
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Shadid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shadid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shadid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shadid works at Shadid Plastic Surgery Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Shadid’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

