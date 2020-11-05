Dr. Derek Rodrigues, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Rodrigues, MD
Dr. Derek Rodrigues, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from St Mary's Hospital/Imperial College Of Medicine University Of London and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates P.s1135 116th Ave NE Ste 600, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-2656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
He’s kept me alive for at least ten years now.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1194736041
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Centers
- Johs Hopkins Medical Institutions
- Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions
- St Mary's Hospital/Imperial College Of Medicine University Of London
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
