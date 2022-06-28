Overview

Dr. Derek Reed, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reed works at Tryon Medical Partners in Gastonia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.