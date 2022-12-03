Dr. Derek Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Purcell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Purcell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mount San Rafael Hospital, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Purcell works at
Locations
1
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence9475 Briar Village Pt Ste 325, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050
3
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 230, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 623-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount San Rafael Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Purcell has fixed both of my shoulders and left knee. I have been very happy with everything - his expertise and his follow up care. He really takes the time to answer my questions and I don’t feel rushed. Surgery is a breeze at the Surgical Center of the Rockies where he performed my surgeries. The help staff including anesthesiologist did their jobs to a tee also. The front desk help is also very polite and efficient too.
About Dr. Derek Purcell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164478673
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital Washington University Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital Washington University Department Of General Surgery
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Purcell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purcell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purcell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purcell works at
Dr. Purcell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purcell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Purcell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purcell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purcell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purcell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.