Dr. Derek Purcell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (138)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Derek Purcell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mount San Rafael Hospital, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Purcell works at Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence, Inc in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence
    2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 (719) 623-1050
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence
    9475 Briar Village Pt Ste 325, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 (719) 623-1050
  3
    Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence
    1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 230, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 (719) 623-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount San Rafael Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Purcell has fixed both of my shoulders and left knee. I have been very happy with everything - his expertise and his follow up care. He really takes the time to answer my questions and I don’t feel rushed. Surgery is a breeze at the Surgical Center of the Rockies where he performed my surgeries. The help staff including anesthesiologist did their jobs to a tee also. The front desk help is also very polite and efficient too.
    Bill — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Derek Purcell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164478673
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital Washington University Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital Washington University Department Of General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purcell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purcell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purcell works at Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence, Inc in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Purcell’s profile.

    Dr. Purcell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purcell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Purcell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purcell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purcell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purcell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

