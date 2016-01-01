Dr. Derek Preble, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Preble, DMD
Overview
Dr. Derek Preble, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Dr. Preble works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental3875 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (844) 225-6861
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Preble?
About Dr. Derek Preble, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013574896
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preble accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preble works at
Dr. Preble has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.