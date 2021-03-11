Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabharasuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Prabharasuth works at
Locations
HCA Florida Kendall Urology11760 SW 40th St Ste 301, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 563-8574Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prabharasuth?
Everyone in this office is so incredibly nice and patient. From the phone to in-person, they are super-nice and accommodating. I really can't say enough good things about them. They were especially nice to my 83-year old dad and treated him with kindness and respect. The doctor is also very nice, asked all the right questions and was very clear in his communication. Great experience! The only downside was the waiting room. I think the wait-time was a little long, but average for most doctors. I know they are restricted by Covid, but it seems like they could fit a few more chairs. Luckily someone got up so my dad could sit. If you are young and healthy, be prepared to stand or wait in the hall.
About Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1164846986
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope Hospital|City of Hope Natl Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St Vincent Hosp & Med Ctr|St. Vincent's Medical Center
- State University Of New York Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prabharasuth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prabharasuth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prabharasuth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prabharasuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prabharasuth has seen patients for Polyuria, Varicocele and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prabharasuth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabharasuth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabharasuth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabharasuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabharasuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.