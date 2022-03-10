Dr. Derek Polecritti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polecritti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Polecritti, DO
Dr. Derek Polecritti, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
The Julian Institute of Plastic Surgery10429 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 605-0942Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Derek Polecritti performed upper Blepharoplasty on both my eyes lids. He provides a clear explanation, listens to your questions and makes time to ensure you are comfortable and confident. He did a beautiful job and I couldn’t be more satisfied.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1578827184
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Polecritti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polecritti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polecritti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Polecritti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polecritti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polecritti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polecritti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.