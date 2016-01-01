Overview

Dr. Derek Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Phan works at Optum - Family Medicine in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.