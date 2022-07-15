Overview

Dr. Derek Pendarvis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Pendarvis works at The Longstreet Clinic Department of General Surgery in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.