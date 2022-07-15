See All General Surgeons in Gainesville, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Derek Pendarvis, MD

General Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Derek Pendarvis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Pendarvis works at The Longstreet Clinic Department of General Surgery in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Department of General Surgery - Gainesville
    705 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 285, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 536-2323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr Pendarvis did an awesome job finding and taking out an almond size parathyroid tumor. Great bedside manner and took the time to explain everything. If you need surgery on your thyroid he is your guy!!
    Lynn Korey — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Derek Pendarvis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104806108
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Pendarvis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendarvis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pendarvis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pendarvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pendarvis works at The Longstreet Clinic Department of General Surgery in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pendarvis’s profile.

    Dr. Pendarvis has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pendarvis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendarvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendarvis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendarvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendarvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

