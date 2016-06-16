Dr. Peacock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derek Peacock, MD
Dr. Derek Peacock, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Kadlec Clinic6710 W Okanogan Pl, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 942-2528
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very Friendly, efficient staff. Works quickly, gets to the point and gets you out of the office. Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Derek Peacock, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Peacock accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peacock has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peacock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Peacock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peacock.
