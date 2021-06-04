Overview

Dr. Derek Paul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Paul works at Derek K Paul MD in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Port Placements or Replacements and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.