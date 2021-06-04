Dr. Derek Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Paul, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Paul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Locations
Indian River Surgical Associates LLC3735 11th Cir Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-5660
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paul is an amazing surgeon. He not only has amazing credentials and skills he listens to his patients and actually cares! Having recently moved to the area from Boston MA I was very concerned about finding a surgeon quickly after my recent ER experience. My husband saw his name and excellent education and wonderful reviews. We made an appointment and met with him. Surgery has been done and I am good as new. Thank you! He is truly a gift and we are so glad to have Dr Paul in our medical life.
About Dr. Derek Paul, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1518905801
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- University of Miami
