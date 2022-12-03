Overview

Dr. Derek Olson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kentwood, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Olson works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Kentwood, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.