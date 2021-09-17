Dr. Derek Ochiai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochiai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Ochiai, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Ochiai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Nirschl Orthopedic Center1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 504, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 977-4966
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Takes the time to listen and thoroughly explains his findings and ideas. Does not rush into surgery and looks for the best way for you to feel better. He did arthroscopic surgery to repair my gluteus medius tear and it was absolutely the best decision. Thank you, Dr. Ochiai.
About Dr. Derek Ochiai, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nirschl Orthopaedic Center and Virginia Sportsmedicine Institute
- Albany Med Center
- Albany Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochiai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochiai accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochiai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochiai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochiai.
