Dr. Derek Murphy, DO

Dr. Derek Murphy, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Derek Murphy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Community Hospital North, IU Health Methodist Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Murphy works at Doctors Direct, LLC in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Direct, LLC
    13578 E 131ST ST, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 863-0830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Community Hospital North
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Vertigo
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 07, 2019
Dr Murphy is very personable and thorough... I highly recommend him as a doctor!
Mark — Oct 07, 2019
About Dr. Derek Murphy, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1619014628
Education & Certifications

  • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
  • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Derek Murphy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Murphy works at Doctors Direct, LLC in Fishers, IN. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

