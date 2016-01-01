Overview

Dr. Derek Mito, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kapolei, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Mito works at The Queen's Health Care Center - Kapolei in Kapolei, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.