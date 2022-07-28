See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Overview

Dr. Derek McQuade, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. McQuade works at Fatigati Nalin Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Clair Med Serv-dbafatigati-nalin Assoc
    733 Washington Rd Ste 401, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 343-1770
  2. 2
    Fatigati-nalin Associates - Bethel Park
    5187 Library Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 835-4886
  3. 3
    Alleghency Geneal Hospital
    320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3751
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  4. 4
    Promedica Skilled Nrsg and Rehab
    1848 Greentree Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 344-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Anemia
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr Mcquade,is very professional and really cares about his patients. Will always spend time with you. Gives excellent care and will always listen and explain. I never feel rushed. His staff is also ver nice.
    Peg Bombich — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Derek McQuade, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902254626
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
