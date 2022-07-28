Dr. Derek McQuade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McQuade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek McQuade, MD
Dr. Derek McQuade, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
St Clair Med Serv-dbafatigati-nalin Assoc733 Washington Rd Ste 401, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 343-1770
Fatigati-nalin Associates - Bethel Park5187 Library Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 835-4886
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3751MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Promedica Skilled Nrsg and Rehab1848 Greentree Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 344-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr Mcquade,is very professional and really cares about his patients. Will always spend time with you. Gives excellent care and will always listen and explain. I never feel rushed. His staff is also ver nice.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1902254626
- Internal Medicine
Dr. McQuade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McQuade accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McQuade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McQuade. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQuade.
