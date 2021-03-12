Dr. Derek Matoka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matoka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Matoka, MD
Dr. Derek Matoka, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Matoka works at
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6340
Ny-c Fertility Center LLC1S224 Summit Ave Ste 101, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (888) 584-7888
Lurie Childrens New Lenox Op1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 100, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (312) 227-6340
Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (312) 227-6340
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent work. Very caring and meticulous. Was worried about my 10 month old having surgery but was so relieved and grateful of the work Dt Matoka performed.
- Pediatric Urology
- English, Afrikaans
- 1316193824
- CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
