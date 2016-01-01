See All Neurosurgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Derek Martinez, MD

Neurosurgery
Dr. Derek Martinez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. 

Dr. Martinez works at St. Luke's Clinic - Northwest Neurosurgery Associates Boise in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Luke's Clinic - Northwest Neurosurgery Associates Boise
    190 E Bannock St Fl 10, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-5500
    Tadje Orthopaedics
    520 S Eagle Rd Ste 1201, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Neurostimulator Implantation
Low Back Pain
Brain Surgery
Neurostimulator Implantation
Low Back Pain

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Derek Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043506942
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Brain Surgery and Neurostimulator Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

