Dr. Derek Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Martinez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Clinic - Northwest Neurosurgery Associates Boise190 E Bannock St Fl 10, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-5500
-
2
Tadje Orthopaedics520 S Eagle Rd Ste 1201, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 381-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Derek Martinez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1043506942
Frequently Asked Questions
