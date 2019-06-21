Dr. Derek Lou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Lou, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Lou, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Lou works at
Locations
-
1
Lou Plastic Surgery1201 N Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 117, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 932-7290
-
2
Fondren Orthopedic Group L.l.p.915 Gessner Rd Ste 470, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 932-7290
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lou?
Excellent! Very kind and considerate! Informative!
About Dr. Derek Lou, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1598964041
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Harvard University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lou works at
Dr. Lou speaks Chinese and Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Lou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.