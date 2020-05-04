Dr. Derek Libby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Libby, DO
Overview
Dr. Derek Libby, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Libby works at
Locations
-
1
Derek Libby DO97A Exchange St Ste 201, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 773-3335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Libby?
Dr Libby is always available to help and will move things around to fit you in. He listens and is very easy to talk with. I’m glad I found him.
About Dr. Derek Libby, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1184815730
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libby works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Libby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.