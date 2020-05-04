See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Portland, ME
Dr. Derek Libby, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Derek Libby, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Libby works at Derek Libby DO in Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Derek Libby DO
    97A Exchange St Ste 201, Portland, ME 04101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 773-3335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2020
    About Dr. Derek Libby, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184815730
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
