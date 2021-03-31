Dr. Derek Ley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Ley, DPM
Dr. Derek Ley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I fell about six months ago off of my treadmill. I tried to stand up, in the process I believe I did some damage to my face toes Derek has been coming down and taking care of me very well. I I have a follow up sometime in June. I am happy with my progress and so is he.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1992157788
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Dr. Ley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ley accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ley.
