Dr. Derek Lee, MD

Otology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Derek Lee, MD is an Otology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Rw Johnson Sch Med

Dr. Lee works at Metropolitan Ear, Nose & Throat in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Metro Ear Nose and Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery PA
    201 S Livingston Ave Ste 2G, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7343

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nosebleed
Deviated Septum
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Derek Lee, MD

Specialties
  • Otology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932206521
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Rw Johnson Sch Med
Residency
  • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
Internship
  • U Hosp Nj Med Sch
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Derek Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at Metropolitan Ear, Nose & Throat in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

Dr. Lee has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

