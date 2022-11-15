Dr. Derek Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Lee, MD is an Otology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Rw Johnson Sch Med
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metro Ear Nose and Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery PA201 S Livingston Ave Ste 2G, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7343
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Lee is professional conscientious and a true perfectionist always very concerned about his patients . I was fortunate to have worked with him at University Hospital in Newark for a few years And would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Derek Lee, MD
- Otology
- English
- 1932206521
Education & Certifications
- Rw Johnson Sch Med
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
- U Hosp Nj Med Sch
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.