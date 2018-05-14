Dr. Landan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derek Landan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Derek Landan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUMMA HEALTH SYSTEM and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Mountain View Psychiatric Solutions14301 N 87th St Ste 320, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 406-3860
- 2 15560 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Ste B4, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 787-1231
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
One of the most amazing doctors EVER. I went to countless GI doctors for years and Dr. Landan was the only one that was able to discover my food allergies and help me. I am forever grateful! Not only is he a brilliant physician, he also is very caring and compassionate to his patients. I feel incredibly lucky to be able to have him as my doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477626810
- SUMMA HEALTH SYSTEM
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Landan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Landan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landan.
