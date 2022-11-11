See All Ophthalmologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Kunimoto works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Mesa in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mesa
    2152 S Vineyard Ste 139 Bldg 12, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8842
    Gilbert
    1712 E Boston St Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8841
    Phoenix Biltmore
    1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 610-9949
    Phoenix North
    15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 632-0279

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Treatment frequency



Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1558329847
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
    • Banner Desert Medical Center
    • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
    • Phoenix Children's Hospital
    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunimoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunimoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunimoto has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunimoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunimoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunimoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunimoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

