Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Mesa2152 S Vineyard Ste 139 Bldg 12, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 903-8842
Gilbert1712 E Boston St Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 903-8841
Phoenix Biltmore1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 610-9949
Phoenix North15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 632-0279
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I took the schedule to see Doctor from last 2 month, they give me November 10, 2022 at 12:40 PM. I must take time off whole day for this appointment. But today, I came the office at 12:00 PM, they tell me Doctor can not see me and must change the schedule. I can not believe that, I see Dr. Kunimoto 2012 (over 10 years and 2 times surgery) this is the first time broken my schedule with no notice. May be I say bye bye with this office (Phoenix Biltmore 1101 E. Missouri Ave. PHX AX 85014) because I don't want to waste time. Friendly recommend Doctor Kunimoto to look schedule of patient and if can not handle, please give the notice for avoid waste time.
About Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1558329847
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunimoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunimoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunimoto has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunimoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kunimoto speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunimoto.
