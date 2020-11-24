Dr. Derek Kuhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Kuhl, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Kuhl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Kuhl works at
Locations
Retina Center P A2806 E 29th St, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-8330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Kuhl and his staff was excellent. Very through examination, surgery and follow up post operation. I had a severe detached retina. I highly recommend Dr. Kuhl and his staff.
About Dr. Derek Kuhl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhl works at
Dr. Kuhl has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.