Dr. Derek Kuhl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Kuhl works at Retina Center in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.