Overview

Dr. Derek Kaznoski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.



Dr. Kaznoski works at Woman and Child, PC in Martinsburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.