Overview

Dr. Derek Jones, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Cornerstone Medical Plaza in Ashland, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.