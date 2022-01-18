See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Parker, CO
Dr. Derek Johnson, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4 (71)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Derek Johnson, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College - Human Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Centura Gastroenterology in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado
    9949 S Oswego St Ste 200, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 925-4750

  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity
    • Worker's Compensation

    Jan 18, 2022
    He did my right knee replacement 8-5-15 and left knee replacement 4-20-16. Both experiences were absolutely perfect, worked my tail off post surgery and have not looked back. 5 Stars
    William McCracken — Jan 18, 2022
    About Dr. Derek Johnson, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295946283
    Education & Certifications

    • Colorado Joint Replacement
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center
    • Michigan State University College - Human Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Central Michigan University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Centura Gastroenterology in Parker, CO. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

