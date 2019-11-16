See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Derek Johnson, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Derek Johnson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Johnson works at Fairfax Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Clinic in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfax Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Clinic
    3903a Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 648-0030
  2. 2
    Fairfax Allergy Asthma Sinus
    1952 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2019
    Dr Johnson is committed to his patients, listens to their issues and questions. He is extremely proficient and has a sense of humor. His staff are patient friendly , efficient and respectful. Cant recommend strongly enough. He and his office set the standard for patient care.
    — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Derek Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Medical Education
• GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

