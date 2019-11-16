Dr. Derek Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Johnson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Fairfax Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Clinic3903a Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 648-0030
Fairfax Allergy Asthma Sinus1952 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnson is committed to his patients, listens to their issues and questions. He is extremely proficient and has a sense of humor. His staff are patient friendly , efficient and respectful. Cant recommend strongly enough. He and his office set the standard for patient care.
About Dr. Derek Johnson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285622183
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
