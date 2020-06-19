Dr. Derek Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Jimenez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and Healthmark Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Pensacola Nephrology PA319 Green Acres Rd Ste 103, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 862-2385
-
2
Champaign Dental Group109 Opp Ave, Andalusia, AL 36420 Directions (850) 444-4700
-
3
Renal Care Group Andalusia1208 W Bypass, Andalusia, AL 36420 Directions (334) 582-1390
-
4
Pensacola Nephrology PA221 E Redstone Ave, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 398-6606
Hospital Affiliations
- Andalusia Health
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- Healthmark Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I moved from Georgia to Florida to be close to my daughter for health reasons in my nursing career I have worked with many Doctors Jimenez’s is a very caring and truly concern about care of his patients if you would like to know who is good Doctor ask a nurse I can recommend Dr. Jimenez’s because of his expertise in his professionalisms in care of the care I have received
About Dr. Derek Jimenez, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1194846923
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Regional Hospital - Augusta
- Georgia Regional Hospital - Augusta
- MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.