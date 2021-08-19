Overview

Dr. Derek Huang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.