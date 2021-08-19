Dr. Derek Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Huang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
The Everett Clinic Pharmacy3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Dr. Derek Huang is a fantastic Neurologist. I have been going to him for quite sometime now (I believe over a year now) He listens and sincerely wants to make sure you understand your diagnosis as well as getting to the root of your symptoms. He is open to testing further if you are still experiencing symptoms. He explains things in a simple format so that one can understand doctor lingo. He will continue to see you until he is sure your symptoms are taken care of. On office revisits he will take time to check-in on the last 7 to 8 weeks to see how my symptoms have been doing. He is always open to discussing new thoughts I have had with my symptoms over those last few weeks, as well as, discussing his own thoughts on my symptoms. I have never been rushed or had the feeling of being rushed. I have never felt like I am a “numbers game” with him like I have with other clinic doctors. He runs on-time or is ahead in his appointments. He’s amazing! His MA Tony is just as great!
About Dr. Derek Huang, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1043504798
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.