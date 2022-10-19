Dr. Derek Hirschman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Hirschman, DO
Overview
Dr. Derek Hirschman, DO is a Dermatologist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reid Health and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Dr. Hirschman works at
Locations
-
1
H2 Dermatology5605 Colony Dr N Ste 1, Saginaw, MI 48638 Directions (989) 401-1463
Hospital Affiliations
- Reid Health
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirschman?
I would highly recommend Dr. Hirschman to anyone looking for a Dermatologist. He and his staff are very professional. Dr. Hirschman's "bed side manor" and communication style is the best.
About Dr. Derek Hirschman, DO
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1285016303
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital
- McLaren Bay Region
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Central Michigan University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirschman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirschman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirschman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirschman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirschman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirschman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.