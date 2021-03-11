Overview

Dr. Derek Hewitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hewitt works at Prescott ENT & Allergy in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.