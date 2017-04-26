Dr. Derek Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Hess, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Hess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Hess works at
Locations
-
1
INTERNATIONAL ADOPTION CLINIC AT JOHNS HOPKINS ALL CHILDRENAaaS HOSPITAL601 5th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 767-4393
-
2
St. Joseph's Hospital3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (727) 767-4393
-
3
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg701 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 767-4393
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hess?
I'm 61 year old women, I've had a lazy eye for 61 years. I had 2 other surgeries in New Jersey. Nothing ever worked, I was giving up till my eve doctor said he knew a Doctor in St. Pete...Dr. Derek Hess. who specialized in lazy eye. I went to a consultation he said he could help me. Two weeks later, (April 24th) he did my surgery. Low and behold my eye is straight. I'm ellated...he was a miracle to me!!! Never been so happy! Thank you Dr. Hess Jackie Boewe
About Dr. Derek Hess, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1992726657
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess works at
Dr. Hess has seen patients for Nystagmus, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.