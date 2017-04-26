Overview

Dr. Derek Hess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Hess works at INTERNATIONAL ADOPTION CLINIC AT JOHNS HOPKINS ALL CHILDRENAaaS HOSPITAL in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nystagmus, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.