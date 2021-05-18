Dr. Derek Helton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Helton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Helton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Helton works at
Locations
San Diego Cancer Center910 Sycamore Ave Ste 102, Vista, CA 92081 Directions (760) 536-7737
Encinitas Cancer Services1200 Garden View Rd Ste 200, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 536-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in Dr. Hilton’s office is friendly, knowledgeable and helpful. The nurses always remember you, talk to you, make you feel welcome and wanted. Dr Helton makes sure you get any information needed and always makes sure to ask if you have questions, always leaving feeling you are welcome and cared about. I am so blessed to have them for my team!
About Dr. Derek Helton, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801992839
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helton works at
Dr. Helton has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Helton speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Helton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helton.
