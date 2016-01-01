Dr. Derek Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Hanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Hanson, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Hanson works at
Locations
-
1
Tomorrows Children's Institute30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 903-3783
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanson?
About Dr. Derek Hanson, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1396918876
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Alfred I DuPont Hospital for Children
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.