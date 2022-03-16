See All Otolaryngologists in Sterling Heights, MI
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Derek Handzo, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. 

Dr. Handzo works at Lakeshore Ear Nose & Throat Center, PC in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI and Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeshore Ear, Nose & Throat Center
    11080 Hall Rd Ste A, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 254-7200
    Lakeshore Ear Nose & Throat Ctr
    17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 203, Macomb, MI 48044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 286-6500
    Lakeshore Ent. Center
    1202 Walton Blvd Ste 201, Rochester, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 652-0044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deafness
Sinusitis
Vertigo
Deafness
Sinusitis
Vertigo

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Derek Handzo, DO

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    English
    1114122165
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Handzo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Handzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Handzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Handzo has seen patients for Deafness, Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Handzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

