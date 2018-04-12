Overview

Dr. Derek Haas, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Haas works at Conceive Fertility Center in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.