Dr. Derek Griffith, DMD
Overview
Dr. Derek Griffith, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC.
Locations
Eastside General Dentistry2445 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 685-7228Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Found Dr. Griffith to be professional, personable and skilled.
About Dr. Derek Griffith, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
