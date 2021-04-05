Overview

Dr. Derek Donegan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Donegan works at Penn Musculoskeletal Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.