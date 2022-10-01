Overview

Dr. Derek Dombroski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Dombroski works at Texas Health Orthopedic Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.