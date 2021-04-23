Overview

Dr. Derek Dee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Dee works at DEE Sports Orthopedics in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.