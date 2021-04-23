Dr. Derek Dee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Dee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Dee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Dee works at
Locations
Derek T. Dee MD7146 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (562) 430-3561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Robotics Outpatient Center Los Angeles1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (562) 430-3561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dee went above and beyond to address and repair all aspects of my complicated knee surgery. He is a highly skilled & thorough surgeon, explains healing strategies well, and makes sure the follow up care is done completely as possible.
About Dr. Derek Dee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Orthopedic Institute
- University Of California, Irvine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dee works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dee.
