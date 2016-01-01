Overview

Dr. Derek Damin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Damin works at Allergy Partners of Louisville in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Poisoning, Nasopharyngitis and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.