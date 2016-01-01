Dr. Derek Damin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Damin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Derek Damin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Allergy Partners of Louisville13117 Eastpoint Park Blvd Ste C, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 882-2063
Allergy Partners of Louisville163 S English Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 882-2063
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003809724
- Vanderbilt Med School
- University Of K Med Center
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Damin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damin has seen patients for Food Poisoning, Nasopharyngitis and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Damin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damin.
