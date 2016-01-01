Overview

Dr. Derek Culnan, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Merit Health Central.



Dr. Culnan works at Joseph M. Still Burn Centers in Jackson, MS with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.