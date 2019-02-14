Overview

Dr. Derek Brugman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Brugman works at Carolina Attention Specialists in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.