Dr. Derek Brinster, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Brinster works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.