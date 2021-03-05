See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY
Dr. Derek Brinster, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Derek Brinster, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Brinster works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor
    130 E 77th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm

Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 05, 2021
    Excellent - had minimally invasive aortic valve replacement in 2018. Went extremely well and have no complaints two years later. Very glad I went with Dr. Brinster. The office is run very well and Dr. Brinster is clearly skilled surgeon who can do this surgery in a less invasive manner - which is very uncommon.
    MICHAEL J KUZY — Mar 05, 2021
    About Dr. Derek Brinster, MD

    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881628444
    Education & Certifications

    • Arizona Heart Institute
    Residency
    • Brigham And Women'S Hospital Harvard Med School
    Internship
    • General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Brinster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brinster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brinster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brinster works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Brinster’s profile.

    Dr. Brinster has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

