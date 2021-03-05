Dr. Derek Brinster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Brinster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Brinster, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Brinster works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor130 E 77th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent - had minimally invasive aortic valve replacement in 2018. Went extremely well and have no complaints two years later. Very glad I went with Dr. Brinster. The office is run very well and Dr. Brinster is clearly skilled surgeon who can do this surgery in a less invasive manner - which is very uncommon.
About Dr. Derek Brinster, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1881628444
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Heart Institute
- Brigham And Women'S Hospital Harvard Med School
- General Surgery
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Brinster has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
