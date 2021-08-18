See All Psychiatrists in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Derek Berberian, MD

Psychiatry
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Derek Berberian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. 

Dr. Berberian works at Performance Health & Integrated Spine Care LLC in Ramsey, NJ with other offices in Allendale, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Binge Eating Disorder and Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Performance Health & Integrated Spine Care LLC
    46 N CENTRAL AVE, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 588-3491
    North Jersey Health and Wellness LLC
    227 Donny Brook Dr, Allendale, NJ 07401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 819-8545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder
Eating Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Jeff R — Aug 18, 2021

About Dr. Derek Berberian, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346597200
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Derek Berberian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berberian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berberian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berberian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berberian has seen patients for Anxiety, Binge Eating Disorder and Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berberian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Berberian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berberian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berberian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berberian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

